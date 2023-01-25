x

Behind the video: McHi’s Mariachi Oro collage performance

They’re probably one of the best things that have come out of the pandemic. Collage video performances of how students and teachers are adapting can be seen trending online.

In February, McAllen High School’s Mariachi Oro won their sixth state championship. Since then, they’ve gone from making music together on stage to making music in their homes.

It took all 17 students to make their first distance learning project a success, but it wasn’t a simple task.

Watch the video above for the full story.

