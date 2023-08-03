Better Business Bureau warns of scam involving solar panels

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a scam involving solar panels that’s targeting the elderly.

According to BBB president Hilda Martinez, door to door sales people are convincing customers to sign a contract to purchase the panels at a low cost. But the contracts come with a new roof and A/C unit customers end up paying for.

“There's items that you might not know that's included in the contract, and you don't even find out until you receive the first payment from the finance company,” Martinez said.

Martinez added that in many of the cases, it gets even worse for the homeowner.

“A lot of these consumers are not aware that when they do sign a contract, there's a lien on the property,” Martinez explained. “So let's say, for example, you decide that you wanted to sell your house or leave the house to a family member or your kids, but there is a lien on the property.”

Martinez suggests the public to not sign for anything electronically and to always keep a paper copy of your contract.

Those who have fallen victim to this scam are urged to contact the BBB at 956-969-1804.