Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting Amazon Prime Day shoppers
Amazon Prime Day sales are active, and so are the bad guys.
The Better Business Bureau of South Texas, located in Weslaco, says scammers are sending emails to shoppers pretending to be Amazon.
The BBB says scammers are trying to get people to submit personal information on a fake order form.
BBB South Texas director Hilda Martinez has one piece of advice for those who get a suspicious email with a link to click.
“Don't,” Martinez said. “Be very careful. Watch out for the URL address, make sure it is Amazon. Watch out for misspelled words, sometimes they send you an email, and it doesn't make any sense."
Three other quick tips include making sure you're placing the order through Amazon's actual URL, not clicking on links through email, and don’t purchase a gift card when they say you need to purchase it to receive your order.
