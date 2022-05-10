Body found in Brownsville, death investigation underway

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered near the Brownsville Sports Park Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:41 p.m. in reference to a body found on a dirt road between a Toyota dealership and the Brownsville Sports Park.

The body has been identified as a man in his late 50s, according to Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval. His identity will be released upon notification of next of kin.

An autopsy has been ordered and no signs of foul play were observed, Sandoval said.