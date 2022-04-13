Border Patrol Agent Arrested

EDINBURG - A Border Patrol agent was arrested Sunday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson confirmed the arrest in a statement.

The agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector was taken into custody followed an alleged dispute involving a firearm, according to CBP.

Edinburg police is investigating the case.

The CBP statement reads:

"On March 3rd, a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute involving a firearm. The incident is under investigation by the Edinburg, Texas, Police Department.

CBP stresses integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelmingly majority of CBP employees, agents and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.

CBP does not tolerate actions by any employee that would tarnish the reputation of our agency. CBP is fully cooperating with the Edinburg Police Department investigation."