Border Wall Causing Flood Concerns for Local Resident

UPDATE (2/27): Customs and Border Protection has released a statement on resident's border wall flooding concerns.

In a statement, CBP says the proposed border wall design has been used in the Rio Grande Valley sector for over 10 years and has proved to be effective during flood events.

They say no accounts of any debris build-up have been experienced in over 10 years of the wall's existence.

CBP said they also work closely with The International Boundary and Water Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers on extensive flood modeling analysis.

---------

ROMA – A local resident says the construction of the border wall is causing flood concerns.

Noel Benavides says his land in Roma is already prone to flooding and the wall could potentially push water into the city.

Benavides says a wall will not only change the identity of his land, but also the way water drains from the property.

"It affects the flooding, it affects the ecosystem, it affects everything,” he says.

Benavidez says he is worried a border wall will become like a dam getting clogged with debris during a heavy rain event.

Scott Nicol from the Lower Rio Grande Valley Sierra Club says there have been cases like the ones Benavidez is worried about.

Nicol says in 2008 and 2014, a modest rain storm caused millions in property damage after a wall was clogged in Nogales, Arizona.

