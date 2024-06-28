x

Brandon Figueroa Welcomes Weslaco Panthers State Championship Team Home

By: Bella Michaels

WESLACO, TEXAS --

From one champion to another, Weslaco pro-boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa welcomed home the Weslaco Panthers UIL 6-A State Championship team after they claimed the title this weekend in Austin 11-9 over Waco Midway. 

Ciro's Restaurant in Weslaco held the celebratory dinner for the team on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers made history becoming the first RGV softball team to win the state title. Watch the video above for more:

