Brownsville Chargers beat PSJA North Raiders in regional semi-finals

In a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals, PSJA North Raiders faced off against the Brownsville Chargers on Friday.

In a shocking upset, the Raiders were left heartbroken as the Chargers won with a score of 45 – 28.

The Chargers will face Corpus Christi Miller in the next round of playoffs on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.