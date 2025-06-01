Brownsville family home damaged following fire
Related Story
A home in Brownsville was destroyed following a fire that occurred Thursday night near Old Ebony Parkway and Cedar Elm Road.
The family made it out safely, but there was a lot of damage and their cat died.
"My mom is 90 years old, and she's devastated that she lost her cat. We're very big into pets," Homeowner Bill Anderson said.
Fire investigators believe a short circuit caused the fire.
News
A home in Brownsville was destroyed following a fire that occurred Thursday night near Old Ebony Parkway and Cedar Elm... More >>
News Video
-
Man accused of attacking co-workers with a saw identified, arraigned
-
Beach goers react to tar balls washed ashore at South Padre Island
-
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children
-
Valley residents show up for Grupo Frontera music video
-
Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire police chief
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....