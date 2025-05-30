Brownsville family home damaged following fire

A home in Brownsville was destroyed following a fire that occurred Thursday night near Old Ebony Parkway and Cedar Elm Road.

The family made it out safely, but there was a lot of damage and their cat died.

"My mom is 90 years old, and she's devastated that she lost her cat. We're very big into pets," Homeowner Bill Anderson said.

Fire investigators believe a short circuit caused the fire.