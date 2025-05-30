Brownsville family home damaged following fire
A home in Brownsville was destroyed following a fire that occurred Thursday night near Old Ebony Parkway and Cedar Elm Road.
The family made it out safely, but there was a lot of damage and their cat died.
"My mom is 90 years old, and she's devastated that she lost her cat. We're very big into pets," Homeowner Bill Anderson said.
Fire investigators believe a short circuit caused the fire.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police search for missing 15-year-old girl
-
Feds: Alleged Arroyo Terminals crude oil scheme conspired to provide material support...
-
Man arrested in connection with Pharr church vandalism
-
Man arrested after allegedly cutting co-workers with saw at South Padre Island
-
Harlingen police, DPS crack down on drunk driving
Sports Video
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....
-
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
-
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field