Brownsville ISD Aquatic Center reopening

By: KRGV Staff

As temperatures heat up outdoors, Brownsville ISD reopened their aquatic center Tuesday.

The Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center has been closed since March 2020. Water exercise classes will also resume with some new rules.

"We're requiring everyone to wear a mask as they come in,” BISD Aquatic Center coordinator Monica Rosales said. “There's one way to come in and one way to go out."

Those wanting to make a reservation can call 956-698-0064 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

 

