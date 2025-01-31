Brownsville ISD inaugura el Centro PHIT para fomentar el deporte y la actividad física
El Distrito Escolar Independiente de Brownsville, inauguró su "Centro PHIT" destinado a la mejora y rendimiento deportivo de sus estudiantes.
La instalación al aire libre tiene capacidad para hasta 60 niños e incluye desde pickleball, mini tenis, pista corta o golf, entre otras actividades, y está diseñada para que estudiantes como Abel Mares se mantengan activos.
"Honestamente, estaba muy emocionado por jugar. Lo que más me emocionaba era el tenis", agrega Abel Mares, estudiante.
El "Centro PHIT" tuvo un costo de $350.000 dólares, y fue financiado con la ayuda de donantes.
La instalación no solo está abierta para los estudiantes, sino también para toda la comunidad.
