Brownsville ISD police boosting security for graduation ceremonies

Graduation ceremonies for the Rio Grande Valley's largest school district are scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 1.

As a result, the Brownsville ISD Police Department announced they’re working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to help secure Sams Memorial Stadium, where the commencement ceremonies will be held.

Each ceremony averaged 2,000 people in attendance during the 2022 graduation ceremonies. Brownsville ISD police Sgt Cindy Paz said an equally large crowd is expected this year.

“We have staff strategically placed throughout the stadium all six nights, so regardless of the number of students that we have or spectators, we'll have a set number of personnel in addition to the support agencies that are coming,” Paz said.

Those entering the stadium must first pass through a metal detector. Large bags and backpacks will not be allowed.

School district police will also work with EMS during the graduation ceremonies due to the expected hot weather during the ceremonies.

