Brownsville ISD police officer recovering in Matamoros following deadly crash

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville Independent School District police officer is recovering in Matamoros after he was involved in a crash which left two people dead.

Brownsville ISD confirmed Jonathon Amaro was involved in an accident early Sunday morning. CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the two passengers killed were traveling in the vehicle Amaro was driving.

Alfonso Gutierrez, the interim administrator for the school district, says the district’s police chief has seen a video which seems to indicate the vehicle Amaro was driving was hit by other cars that were apparently racing.

Officials in Tamaulipas are expected to release a statement over the latest on the investigation.

Watch the video above for further details.