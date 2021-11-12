Brownsville Landlord Finds 18 People in US Illegally in Apartment

BROWNSVILLE – A local landlord says his rental apartment was being used as a hideaway for people in the U.S. illegally.

He says he has done business in the lower part of the Rio Grande Valley for 35 years and for the first time, people in his neighborhood are worried.

He says 18 people in the U.S. illegally were living in his two-bedroom apartment for about four or five days without water.

KRGV’s Rudy Mireles spoke with real estate broker Roland Guerra.

Guerra advises landlords to watch out for red flags when renting out their home.

“How are they living there with no utilities, no water, so that’s something fishy,” he says.

