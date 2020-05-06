Brownsville mall assures customer, employee safety as stores begin to reopen

BROWNSVILLE — For three days, the doors of Sunrise Mall in Brownsville have been open, but unlike some other Rio Grande Valley shopping centers, things have been calm.

As portions of the mall open back up, some – such as the Cinemark theater and other major retailers – remain committed to stay closed for the time being.

Foot traffic is still low for the mall, but spokeswoman Stacey Keating expects that to change. She said the mall has security to ensure no gatherings of more than 10 people in open areas and compliance with the 25% occupancy orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.

