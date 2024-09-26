Brownsville murder suspects arrested

By: KRGV Staff

Police arrested three men wanted for a murder in Brownsville that occurred last year.

Several state and federal law enforcements agencies assisted the Brownsville Police Department in arresting Jose Rodriguez, Charly Angel Carillo-Torres and Jonathan Xavier Roman-Martinez.

The men were wanted for the November 2020 murder of Adela Gonzalez, 39, according to Brownsville police.

Rodriguez was arrested in Brownsville last week and the other suspects were arrested in San Antonio, according to Brownsville police. All three men are facing several state felonies, including capital murder.

Correction: This story has been updated to show 2020 as the year of the murder of Adela Gonzalez.