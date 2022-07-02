Brownsville PD: Bomb threat hoax led to evacuation of UTRGV Brownsville, TSC campuses
Brownsville PD: Bomb threat hoax led to evacuation of UTRGV Brownsville, TSC campuses
A bomb threat hoax led to the Friday evacuation of the Brownsville University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus and the nearby Texas Southmost College campus, according to police.
The threat was a hoax, according to Brownsville police spokesman Lt. Martin Sandoval.
Police were dispatched to the TSC Rustebeg building after the college’s security dispatch center received the bomb threat, according to a news release from TSC.
The area was cleared shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to TSC and a UTRGV spokesman.
