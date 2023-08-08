Brownsville PD: Family arrested for selling drugs inside home

Brownsville police assisted Homeland Security in an investigation that led to four people being arrested for selling drugs inside a home.

According to Brownsville police, the family operation occurred on the 4700 block of Morningside Road and the four suspects were arrested on Thursday.

Victor Escobedo Jr. and his common-law wife Vanessa Berrones were charged with endangering a child and other drug charges. Escobedo Jr's parents were also arrested in connection to the drug bust.

All four suspects went before a judge on August 4.

Escobedo Jr. was issued a $225,000 bond, Berrones was issued a $155,000 bond and Escobedo and Puga were issued a $2,000 bond each.

A full list of charges are below:

Victor Hugo Escobedo Jr, 30

-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 (1st Degree Felony)

-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 3 & 4 (2nd Degree Felony)

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd Degree Felony)

-Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony)

-Abandon/Endanger Child with Criminal Neglect 3 Counts (State Jail Felony)

Vanessa Berrones, 25

-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 (1st Degree Felony)

-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 3 & 4 (2nd Degree Felony)

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd Degree Felony)

-Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony)

-Abandon/Endanger Child with Criminal Neglect 3 Counts (State Jail Felony)

Victor Escobedo, 52

-Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Cynthia Puga, 51

-Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)