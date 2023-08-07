Brownsville police: Family arrested for selling drugs inside home
Brownsville police assisted Homeland Security in an investigation that led to four people being arrested for selling drugs inside a home.
According to Brownsville police, the family operation occurred on the 4700 block of Morningside Road and the four suspects were arrested on Thursday.
Victor Escobedo Jr. and his common-law wife Vanessa Berrones were charged with endangering a child and other drug charges. Escobedo Jr's parents were also arrested in connection to the drug bust.
All four suspects went before a judge on August 4.
Escobedo Jr. was issued a $225,000 bond, Berrones was issued a $155,000 bond and Escobedo and Puga were issued a $2,000 bond each.
A full list of charges are below:
Victor Hugo Escobedo Jr, 30
-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 (1st Degree Felony)
-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 3 & 4 (2nd Degree Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd Degree Felony)
-Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony)
-Abandon/Endanger Child with Criminal Neglect 3 Counts (State Jail Felony)
Vanessa Berrones, 25
-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 (1st Degree Felony)
-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 3 & 4 (2nd Degree Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd Degree Felony)
-Possession of Marijuana (State Jail Felony)
-Abandon/Endanger Child with Criminal Neglect 3 Counts (State Jail Felony)
Victor Escobedo, 52
-Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)
Cynthia Puga, 51
-Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)
