Brownsville police: 4-year-old child found unresponsive inside daycare van

**This article has been updated throughout.

Brownsville police have confirmed a 4-year-old child was located unresponsive inside a van on Friday.

Police said officers responded at around 5 p.m. at The Learning Club Pre School, located at the 3900 block of Paredes Line Road, in reference to a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, officers were informed the child had been located inside a daycare van unresponsive, according to police. Brownsville EMS responded to the scene, where the child was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.