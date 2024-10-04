Brownsville police arrest three individuals on drug charges

The Brownsville Police Department has arrested three individuals on multiple drug charges.

Brownsville police said they executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1500 block of Arthur Street on Sept. 27, following an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.

The search warrant led to the arrest of 26-year-old Brenda Lee Saldana, 17-year-old Uriel Rivera and 28-year-old Juan Alexis Rivera.

All three were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance for cocaine and Xanax, possession of a controlled substance for THC, possession of marijuana, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Uriel Rivera was also charged with evading arrest, and Juan Alexis Rivera was served with an additional warrant for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Saldana was not given a bond, Uriel Rivera was issued a $198,500 bond and Juan Alexis was issued a $250,000 bond.