Brownsville Police Department unveils new system to pay citations
Related Story
Those who receive a ticket in Brownsville now have a new way to pay them off.
Now, when a driver gets a citation, an officer will hand them a card with a QR code to pay online.
A link to exchange messages with the municipal court will also be provided.
The Brownsville Police Department said this will help modernize their system.
“This is supposed to facilitate the communication between the violator and the courts so there shouldn't be any confusion or any scams surrounding,” Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna said.
Those who don't know how to access QR codes can still pay in person.
Anyone with questions can reach out to the municipal court at 956-548-7181, or call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
News
Those who receive a ticket in Brownsville now have a new way to pay them off. Now, when a... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Grande City to start fining big rig drivers parking in residential...
-
'We have an obligation:' Cameron County sheriff reacts to bill requiring Texas...
-
16 arrests made following discovery of suspected stash house in Mercedes
-
Made in the 956: Los Fresnos High School student gets internship with...
-
Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem sentenced on federal bribery charge
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
-
UTRGV hosting football camps this June
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...