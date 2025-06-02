Brownsville Police Department unveils new system to pay citations

Those who receive a ticket in Brownsville now have a new way to pay them off.

Now, when a driver gets a citation, an officer will hand them a card with a QR code to pay online.

A link to exchange messages with the municipal court will also be provided.

The Brownsville Police Department said this will help modernize their system.

“This is supposed to facilitate the communication between the violator and the courts so there shouldn't be any confusion or any scams surrounding,” Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna said.

Those who don't know how to access QR codes can still pay in person.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the municipal court at 956-548-7181, or call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.