Brownsville police: Man arrested after argument ends in shooting

A 45-year-old man went before a judge Wednesday after police say he shot a man in the knee during an argument.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 2300 block of E. Taylor St. Tuesday where they found Ricardo Rangel, 47, who was shot in the knee by Manuel Cantu Jr., according to a news release.

“Ricardo went to Manuel's residence, and an argument ensued, Ricardo was getting upset at Manuel,” the news release stated. “During the course of the argument, Manuel fired off a round, and it struck Ricardo in the knee.”

Cantu was taken into custody for unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon, according to police. He was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Cantu was set at $50,000. Cantu must also pay a $350 fine for the drug charge.

Rangel remains hospitlaized.