Brownsville police: Man arrested for collecting money for false campaign
The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man they say was attempting to scam people out of money by falsely raising campaign funds.
Police said Diego Amir Paz told a victim he was running for Port Commissioner and was raising campaign funds. Paz was arrested and charged with theft and also with a burglary that allegedly involved his ex-wife.
Paz was arrested back in August after allegedly scamming more than 30 people after promising to get them jobs in the Port of Brownsville if they gave him money.
Paz is currently out on bond.
