Brownsville police offering rides to their warming centers

The Brownsville Police Department is helping residents get to the city’s warming centers.

Those wanting to be picked up and taken to the warming shelters can call police at 956-548-7000.

The city is asking you to bring your own medication and essentials, and snacks are being provided.

“It's reserved for Brownsville residents, but at the end of the day, we do have non-citizen migrants also within our city that are also welcomed to go to any of our locations,” Brownsville Emergency Management Coordinator Odee Ann Leal said.

A list of shelters available in Brownsville and other cities is available online.