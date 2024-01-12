LIST: Warming shelters opening across the Valley
Several shelters and warming centers are opening across the Rio Grande Valley due to an arctic blast arriving next week that's expected to drop temperatures.
Below is a list of the facilities. This list will be updated as more warming centers and shelters are announced.
CAMERON COUNTY
Bayview
Bayview City Hall
- Located at 104 S. San Roman St.
- Open Monday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11p.m.
Brownsville
Ozanam Center
- Located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave.
- Will be open 24/7 starting on Monday, Jan. 15.
Good Neighbor Settlement Home
- Located at 1254 E. Tyler St.
- Opens Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
Harlingen
Loaves and Fishes
-Located at 514 South E. St.
- Opens on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Harlingen Community Center
- Located at 201 E. Madison Ave.
- Opens Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m.
Port Isabel
Port Isabel Police Department
- Located at 110 W. Hickman Ave.
- Will operate 24/7 starting on Monday, Jan. 15.
HIDALGO COUNTY
Edinburg
Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library
- Warming center located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.
- Warming center will open Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. and close on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. It will on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. and close on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.
McAllen
The Salvation Army in McAllen
- Located at 1600 n. 23rd St.
- Shelter restrictions will be eased on Monday, Jan. 15. Proof of homelessness won't be required.
Mission
Mission Parks & Recreation building
- Located at 721 N. Bryan rd.
- Warming center, opens Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. and closes on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.
- Must bring an ID and pets are not allowed.
- Please bring water, snacks, pillows, blankets, medications and toiletry items
- Call 956-580-8760 to register
Weslaco
First Baptist Church
- Located at 600 S. Kansas Ave.
- Warming shelter will open on Monday, Jan. 15 starting at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.
- Valid picture ID is required.
- Call 956-968-9585 for more details.
WILLACY COUNTY
Raymondville
Raymondville Community Center
-Located at 523 W N. 7th St.
- Doors will open Monday., Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m.
- Bring your own food, blankets and other supplies.
- Report to the Raymondville Police Department prior to using the shelter.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses upcoming Arctic blast
-
Donna police seeking man accused of shooting girlfriend in the shoulder
-
Witnesses testifying in Victor Godinez trial detail tense manhunt for suspect
-
La Feria high school students receive ‘reality check’ ahead of graduation
-
Edinburg actress celebrating landing role in new Marvel series