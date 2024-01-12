LIST: Warming shelters opening across the Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

Several shelters and warming centers are opening across the Rio Grande Valley due to an arctic blast arriving next week that's expected to drop temperatures.

Below is a list of the facilities. This list will be updated as more warming centers and shelters are announced.

CAMERON COUNTY

Bayview

Bayview City Hall

- Located at 104 S. San Roman St.

- Open Monday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11p.m.

Brownsville



Ozanam Center

- Located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave.

- Will be open 24/7 starting on Monday, Jan. 15.

Good Neighbor Settlement Home

- Located at 1254 E. Tyler St.

- Opens Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes

-Located at 514 South E. St.

- Opens on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Harlingen Community Center

- Located at 201 E. Madison Ave.

- Opens Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m.

Port Isabel

Port Isabel Police Department

- Located at 110 W. Hickman Ave.

- Will operate 24/7 starting on Monday, Jan. 15.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Edinburg

Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library

- Warming center located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

- Warming center will open Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. and close on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. It will on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. and close on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.

McAllen

The Salvation Army in McAllen

- Located at 1600 n. 23rd St.

- Shelter restrictions will be eased on Monday, Jan. 15. Proof of homelessness won't be required.

Mission

Mission Parks & Recreation building

- Located at 721 N. Bryan rd.

- Warming center, opens Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. and closes on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

- Must bring an ID and pets are not allowed.

- Please bring water, snacks, pillows, blankets, medications and toiletry items

- Call 956-580-8760 to register

Weslaco

First Baptist Church

- Located at 600 S. Kansas Ave.

- Warming shelter will open on Monday, Jan. 15 starting at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.

- Valid picture ID is required.

- Call 956-968-9585 for more details.

WILLACY COUNTY

Raymondville

Raymondville Community Center

-Located at 523 W N. 7th St.

- Doors will open Monday., Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m.

- Bring your own food, blankets and other supplies.

- Report to the Raymondville Police Department prior to using the shelter.

