Man killed in Willacy County workplace accident, investigation underway

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace accident at a windmill site in Lyford that sent one man to the hospital.

The sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page that the accident occurred in the area of FM 1018 and FM 507.

The condition of the man who was hospitalized is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

