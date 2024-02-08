Brownsville Police Searching for Men Wanted in Theft, Burglary of Motor Vehicle

Brownsville police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a pair of wanted men.

Jesus Guadalupe Moreno is accused in a car burglary.

Jose Alfredo Ramos is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say both suspects have pending warrants stemming from a case that was filed last month.

Moreno and Ramos are aware of the warrants but are evading police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 546-8477.