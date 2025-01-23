Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen girl.

Police said 16-year-old Sofia Lilibeth Martinez was last seen by her family on January 18 at around 7:30 p.m. walking around the Paseo Plaza Apartments.

Martinez is described as 5'02 in height, weighing at 130 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, red pajama pants and carrying a white nylon backpack.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.