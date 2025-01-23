Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
Related Story
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen girl.
Police said 16-year-old Sofia Lilibeth Martinez was last seen by her family on January 18 at around 7:30 p.m. walking around the Paseo Plaza Apartments.
Martinez is described as 5'02 in height, weighing at 130 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, red pajama pants and carrying a white nylon backpack.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
News
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen girl. Police said 16-year-old... More >>
News Video
-
South Texas Health System announces date of annual Heroes with Heart 5K
-
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025: Showers, cool, temps in the 50s
-
Valley citrus growers inspecting groves for damage caused by freezing temperatures
-
Child dies following hit-and-run crash in Alamo
-
Mexican Consulate in McAllen offering resources to undocumented Mexican nationals in the...
Sports Video
-
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with...
-
Isai Colunga & Adrian Pardo lead Rivera past Donna
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera