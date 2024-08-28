Brownsville police seeking person of interest in laundromat burglary

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in connection with a robbery at a laundromat and convenience store.

According to a news release, the robbery happened on July 31, 2024, at a laundromat and convenience store located on Kee Street.

A male captured on security camera footage broke into the business through the roof and took off with about $200 from the cash register before police arrived, the release stated.

Those with any information regarding the robbery are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.