Brownsville police seeking person of interest in laundromat burglary
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in connection with a robbery at a laundromat and convenience store.
According to a news release, the robbery happened on July 31, 2024, at a laundromat and convenience store located on Kee Street.
A male captured on security camera footage broke into the business through the roof and took off with about $200 from the cash register before police arrived, the release stated.
Those with any information regarding the robbery are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
