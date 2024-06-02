Brownsville Police Seeking to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE- Brownsville police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.
They say it happened on the 2600 block of Boca Chica Boulevard just before 7:30 Saturday morning.
The suspect allegedly went up to two people at an ATM, showed a handgun and and demanded cash.
The victims managed to get away unharmed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
News
BROWNSVILLE- Brownsville police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. They say it happened... More >>
News Video
-
DHR Health creating wheelchair basketball league
-
McAllen man arrested following deadly crash on the Queen Isabella causeway
-
Police investigating shooting near UTRGV Brownsville campus
-
Lane closures underway in Brownsville for TxDOT evacuation exercise
-
McAllen man found guilty of fatally beating 5-year-old boy in San Antonio
Sports Video
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Reactions from Weslaco High Lady Panthers after becoming state champions
-
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship