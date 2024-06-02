Brownsville Police Seeking to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

BROWNSVILLE- Brownsville police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

They say it happened on the 2600 block of Boca Chica Boulevard just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

The suspect allegedly went up to two people at an ATM, showed a handgun and and demanded cash.

The victims managed to get away unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 546-8477.