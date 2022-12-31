Brownsville police warn about scam callers
Related Story
The Brownsville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam in the area.
Police say the scammers will get information from victims through social media, then ask them to deposit money into a Bitcoin account.
Police say the information obtained by scammers is all accessible through social media, and to limit the personal information posted on websites.
Brownsville police asks you to hang up the phone if you feel like you're being scammed and immediately report it to 956-548-7000.
News
The Brownsville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam in the area. Police say the scammers... More >>
News Video
-
Veterans remind the public fireworks can trigger PTSD and anxiety
-
Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips
-
Southwest Airlines begins recovering from mass travel disruptions
-
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
-
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New...