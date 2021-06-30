Brownsville police warn about phone scam

The Brownsville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam in the area.

Police say the scammers will get information from victims through social media, then ask them to deposit money into a Bitcoin account.

Police say the information obtained by scammers is all accessible through social media, and to limit the personal information posted on websites.

Brownsville police asks you to hang up the phone if you feel like you're being scammed and immediately report it to 956-548-7000.