Brownsville police work major gas leak

The Brownsville Police Department is working the scene of a major gas leak at the 1100 block of East Levee Street.

The department said in a Facebook post that Texas Gas Service is on scene working to resolve the issue. Officers are conducting traffic control in the area and are urging the public to stay away for safety reasons and to seek an alternative route.

The gas leak is nearby the Gateway International Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border protection said the leak is far away, but they are monitoring the situation. Operations at the bridge will continue as normal.