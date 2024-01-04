Brownsville residents react to celebratory gunfire arrests

Multiple agencies assembled in Brownsville during the New Year’s holiday and arrested five people accused of breaking the city’s celebratory gunfire laws.

On Tuesday, some Brownsville homeowners searched for any damage related to the celebrations.

Gorgonio Alaniz said he and his family overheard fireworks, and the sound of gunfire in the Southmost area.

“[Police] responded to an area of shots fired,” Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna said. “They get down, walk through the alley, and while they're walking they see a subject with what looks like a rifle in his hands."

Luna said calls for service jumped around midnight. The addition of SWAT officers allowed patrol officers to go about their jobs.

“They would be able to respond to any of the calls that are coming in and focus on the shots fired, that way patrol can focus more on the other calls coming in for service,” Luna explained.

According to Luna, officers that serve on the department’s SWAT team are not always assembled unless they anticipate high risk situations.

Brownsville police determined that the weapons and potential use of alcohol during the New Year’s holiday could raise the stakes.

"We know that these people already have a weapon in their possession and that they're firing it,” Luna said. “So we don't know the level that it could escalate to."

