Brownsville's Omar Juarez Preps For Next Fight Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Brownsville native Omar "El Relampago" Juarez is less than a month removed from his last victory on the PBC circuit when he defeated Willie Shaw. He's back inside the PBC bubble in Los Angeles for a fight on Sunday September 6th against Dakota Linger.

Juarez spoke with Channel 5 on Friday about his boxing journey. Check out the story above or the answers to our questions in the Twitter thread below. 

2 days ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Friday, September 04, 2020 11:28:00 PM CDT September 04, 2020
