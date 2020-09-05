Brownsville's Omar Juarez Preps For Next Fight Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Brownsville native Omar "El Relampago" Juarez is less than a month removed from his last victory on the PBC circuit when he defeated Willie Shaw. He's back inside the PBC bubble in Los Angeles for a fight on Sunday September 6th against Dakota Linger.
Juarez spoke with Channel 5 on Friday about his boxing journey. Check out the story above or the answers to our questions in the Twitter thread below.
We sat down with Brownsville's own @iamOmarJuarez as he prepares for another fight this Sunday on @PBConFOX.— KRGV Sports (@KRGVSports) September 5, 2020
Check out this thread for his responses on a variety of topics.
Here is Omar on getting back in the ring just a month after last fight.#pbconfox pic.twitter.com/2YXn8pgY5S
..cont @iamOmarJuarez on his rise over the last year in the pro ranks (8-0, 4KOs)@premierboxing @PBConFOX #pbconfox pic.twitter.com/eIk4ETacli— KRGV Sports (@KRGVSports) September 5, 2020
...cont@iamOmarJuarez on fighting in the PBC bubble with no fans and how to prepare for a fight differently with no fans. @premierboxing @PBConFOX #pbconfox pic.twitter.com/mSzOXMZdco— KRGV Sports (@KRGVSports) September 5, 2020
..cont @iamOmarJuarez on entering the PBC Bubble and living in it on the days leading up to the fight@premierboxing @PBConFOX #pbconfox pic.twitter.com/ISqoKWkfSV— KRGV Sports (@KRGVSports) September 5, 2020
...cont @iamOmarJuarez on being from the #RGV and Brownsville and what it's like to represent his community when he fights including rocking his @RiveraRaiders shirt for the interview.@premierboxing @PBConFOX #pbconfox pic.twitter.com/KKC62UrXMu— KRGV Sports (@KRGVSports) September 5, 2020
