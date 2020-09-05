x

Brownsville's Omar Juarez Preps For Next Fight Sunday

By: Alex Del Barrio

LOS ANGELES - Brownsville native Omar "El Relampago" Juarez is less than a month removed from his last victory on the PBC circuit when he defeated Willie Shaw. He's back inside the PBC bubble in Los Angeles for a fight on Sunday September 6th against Dakota Linger.

Juarez spoke with Channel 5 on Friday about his boxing journey. Check out the story above or the answers to our questions in the Twitter thread below. 

