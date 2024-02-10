Brownsville Shelter Prepares for Caravan’s Arrival
BROWNSVILLE – A shelter in Cameron County is preparing for the possible arrival of the caravan headed north to the U.S.
The Good Neighbor Settlement House, for decades, has served the homeless community; two months ago, they started taking in refugees through a new program.
A volunteer at the shelter says they’re seeing more of a homeless population than refugees on a daily basis, but that may soon change.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with the director of the center, Jack White.
He says limited resources has them looking over inventory and asking for more donations in advance to the caravan’s arrival.
