Brownsville teen stumbles upon initiative to help his community

Financial aid and student loans are among the topics the average high school senior searches online. For 17-year-old Andres Guerra of Brownsville, a different opportunity presented itself.

Guerra is one of the 10 youths nationwide to be awarded the $5,000 grant from Pop Tarts, the Kellogg Company and United Way Worldwide. He is the only recipient in Texas.

The winning idea – a citywide day of giving to provide clothes, hygiene products and entertainment to those in need all in one place. He used a network of local organizations to make his goal a reality.

On Friday, 500 grocery bags and 100 toy bags are destined for Brownsville elderly, special needs families, foster children and homebound veterans. All a result of a Google search he never meant to make.

2 days ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:35:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020
