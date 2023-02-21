x

Brownsville Veterans promotes DC Ramirez to Athletic Coordinator/Head FB Coach

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial promoted Defensive Coordinator JC Ramirez to be its next Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach.

We spoke to Ramirez, who's Brownsville roots run deep. Click on the video above for more.

