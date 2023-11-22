Business Owners Hopeful with Reopening of Rio Hondo Lift Bridge

RIO HONDO – Local business owners are pleased to see the reopening of the Rio Hondo Lift Bridge after it was shut down for two years.

Customers have had to take an alternate route, affecting businesses economically.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with several business owners who were affected.

Selene Castro, co-owner of Noelia’s Restaurant, explains she had to cut payroll and reduce restaurant hours of operation, as well as menu items.

She’s hoping to gain back some of the customers they’ve lost.

Watch the video above for the full story.