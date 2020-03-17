x

Cameron Co. Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. cancels events of more than 250 people

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE - County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued a release ordering that all county-sponsored functions or events with an anticipated attendance of more than 250 people be canceled and/or suspended for a minimum of 14 days or until further notice.

“In addition, I strongly recommend all similar events, public or private, on South Padre Island or throughout the County, should also be canceled and/or suspended for the same time period,” he states in the release.

Read the full press release.

The order comes after President Trump declared a national emergency and Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for Texas.

News
Cameron Co. Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. cancels...
Cameron Co. Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. cancels events of more than 250 people
BROWNSVILLE - County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued a release ordering that all county-sponsored functions or events with an anticipated... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 5:41:00 PM CDT March 14, 2020
Radar
7 Days