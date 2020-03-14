Cameron Co. Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. cancels events of more than 250 people

BROWNSVILLE - County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued a release ordering that all county-sponsored functions or events with an anticipated attendance of more than 250 people be canceled and/or suspended for a minimum of 14 days or until further notice.

“In addition, I strongly recommend all similar events, public or private, on South Padre Island or throughout the County, should also be canceled and/or suspended for the same time period,” he states in the release.

The order comes after President Trump declared a national emergency and Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for Texas.