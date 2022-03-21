Cameron Co. Leaders Waiting on Millions of Dollars in Unpaid Property Taxes

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County leaders are waiting on millions of dollars in unpaid property taxes.

Those who owe taxes have been notified and have until the end of this month to pay up or work out a payment agreement.

"We did a mail out of 106,000 parcels or 106,000 accounts that were mailed out this last week, totaling $85 million,” says Cameron County Tax Assessor Tony Yzaguirre.

We’re told there’s now about $18 million that needs to be paid.

Those who fail to pay can be taken to court and risk the possibility of seeing their property auctioned off.

