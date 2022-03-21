Cameron Co. Leaders Waiting on Millions of Dollars in Unpaid Property Taxes
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County leaders are waiting on millions of dollars in unpaid property taxes.
Those who owe taxes have been notified and have until the end of this month to pay up or work out a payment agreement.
"We did a mail out of 106,000 parcels or 106,000 accounts that were mailed out this last week, totaling $85 million,” says Cameron County Tax Assessor Tony Yzaguirre.
We’re told there’s now about $18 million that needs to be paid.
Those who fail to pay can be taken to court and risk the possibility of seeing their property auctioned off.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County leaders are waiting on millions of dollars in unpaid property taxes. Those who owe taxes... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: March 21, 2022
-
Bus fares on McAllen Metro will remain at $1 amid gas price...
-
Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
-
Sheriff’s office: Man who called 911 to report he killed his wife...
-
Photographer's Perspective: The work behind bringing a story to life