Cameron Co. Sheriff's Office holds press conference regarding new coronavirus measures
Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio announced Friday that the county jail is implementing new measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.
In a press conference held at the sheriff’s office, Lucio announced the county jail is utilizing tents to screen new inmates for coronavirus.
Medical staff as well as jail staff is wearing all necessary personal protective equipment and inmates are helping staff clean certain areas, added Lucio.
No staff member or inmate has shown symptoms for coronavirus yet, Lucio assured.
He added some inmates received an early-release in order to empty the facilities.
For more information watch the full press conference below.
