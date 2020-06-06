x

Cameron Co. Temporarily Closes 3 Beach Accesses to Vehicular Traffic

Related Story

UPDATE (3/17): Cameron County officials announced the reopening of county Beach Access 5 and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach Sunday morning.

--

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Cameron County will be temporarily closing three beach accesses to vehicular traffic on South Padre Island.

According to a press release, the closures go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.

County Beach Access 5 and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach, will temporarily be closed due to predictions of high tides, which will make for undrivable conditions.

News
Cameron Co. Reopens 3 Beach Accesses
Cameron Co. Reopens 3 Beach Accesses
UPDATE (3/17): Cameron County officials announced the reopening of county Beach Access 5 and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 8:51:00 AM CDT March 14, 2019
Radar
7 Days