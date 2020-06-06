Cameron Co. Temporarily Closes 3 Beach Accesses to Vehicular Traffic

UPDATE (3/17): Cameron County officials announced the reopening of county Beach Access 5 and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach Sunday morning.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Cameron County will be temporarily closing three beach accesses to vehicular traffic on South Padre Island.

According to a press release, the closures go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.

County Beach Access 5 and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach, will temporarily be closed due to predictions of high tides, which will make for undrivable conditions.