Cameron Co. Reopens 3 Beach Accesses
UPDATE (3/17): Cameron County officials announced the reopening of county Beach Access 5 and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach Sunday morning.
--
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Cameron County will be temporarily closing three beach accesses to vehicular traffic on South Padre Island.
According to a press release, the closures go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.
County Beach Access 5 and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach, will temporarily be closed due to predictions of high tides, which will make for undrivable conditions.
