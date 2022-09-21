Cameron Co. Woman Concerned Over Sinking Yard

BROWNSVILLE – A Cameron County woman says she needs help keeping her yard from wearing down due to a neighboring resaca.

Juanita Libby says she noticed the wall separating her yard and the neighboring resaca is wearing down to erosion and plant growth after a recent flood.

She says if it doesn’t get fixed, the land and palm trees could start slipping in to the water.

Libby claims she hired Deleon Landscaping in October and gave them $8,000 to fix the damage.

She says they started the work, but never finished.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing reached out to Jesus Deleon, the contractor in charge.

“I need a little more time because of the holidays and everything,” says Deleon.

He claims the work was put on hold and he means to finish the job he started.

For more information watch the video above.